[Inside Pictures] Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry is so HOT it can set water on fire

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return together as a reel life pair with Tiger Zinda Hai after a gap of five long years. If this reason wasn't enough for you to get excited and all eager beaver, we have something else in store for you. Bollywood's one of the most successful pair, team up for a magazine photoshoot and the result is just what you expected. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif grace the cover of Vogue India's December issue and Friday never looked so beautiful to us before. While the duo's chemistry has always been a hot topic of discussion, their latest magazine shoot together has intensified it further. With Salman's dapper personality and Katrina's sensuous looks, this magazine cover is definitely the one we all we were waiting for. We won't be shocked if the magazine's sale doubles this month.

While it would be safe to Katrina Kaif as a pro when it comes to such photoshoots, Salman isn’t as friendly as her. She can easily pose for the camera and bring out the best in her but for someone as shy as Salman, it was a task which he nailed like a master. Posing with his Tigress for what could be termed as the hottest photoshoot of the year, Salman has successfully given all his fans a year ending gift in advance. Thanks to the actors and their sizzling chemistry, the year will end with a bang for all of us. With Padmavati’s exit and Tiger Zinda Hai being the sole runner in the race, we have some high hoped pinned on the movie and we’re sure, disappoint will have no place here.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif might have had many photoshoots in their kitty so far but none was so distinct and disparate. Katrina is unarguably looking like a sexy diva whose infectious charm often makes every guy fall for her. She relies on her instincts for career and even matters of the heart! Her story is a classic tale of an ultimate transformation from being the typical foreign import to a style icon. Coming to Salman,he's successful in making all girls go weak in their knees with his suave and debonair looks.

The reel life ‘IT’ couple, Salman – Kat looked like a powerful duo in black on Vogue India’s December cover. And that’s exactly what the entire issue is all about. Focusing on their unspoken chemistry and the rapport they share behind the screen is what makes them one of the Bollywood’s most favourite couple.