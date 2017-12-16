[Inside Video] Aaradhya is here to make her mom Aishwarya proud with her beautiful annual day performance

You know how much Aaradhya dotes on her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The little one loves being her mum’s shadow no matter where she goes; whether it’s at the airport, film shoots or even walking the red carpet at the glamorous Cannes Film Festival. So it comes as no surprise that the 6 year old has already started walking on her mother’s footsteps; at least she’s taken her first step. You will agree with us once you watch this video of Aaradhya dancing like a doll at her school’s annual day function that was held today. Yes! While we had already brought to you pictures of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan coming together to cheer for their baby girl. A video of the same is now going viral on the internet where you can actually see Aaradhya leading the troop of girls with her cutesy moves on stage. Oh, such a star performer is she! Of course, there are other kids too who are equally in sync with Aaradhya but the confidence with which Aaradhya is seen performing is definitely worth a cheer. Way to go, Aaradhya! Also read: [Photos] Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan come to cheer for Aaradhya and AbRam at their school annual day function

We can’t wait to see more videos of Aaradhya showing off her talent. Imagine if this is how she’s acing her dance moves, what more is she capable of learning. Like how Amitabh Bachchan had recently said, Aaradhya is already a star in the making: Here, check out the cutie’s performance below and tell me if you don’t get in awe of her:

Aaradhya’s Annual Day performance from a few minutes ago. She was clearly in charge and I especially love the ending pic.twitter.com/yxNK1YR1Sw — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

One person who’s terribly missing Aaradhya right now is her dadaji Amitabh Bachchan who’s currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Thailand. However, he ensured to share a picture of the remaining Bachchans attending Aaradhya’s fest and captioned it saying, “Aaradhya’s annual day stage performance time … and its a sell out with the family in attendance.. except Dada ji .. who is in Thailand for TOH shoot.”