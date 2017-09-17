[Inside Videos] Sanaya Irani throws a sexy pool party on her 34th birthday!

Sanaya Irani celebrates her 34th birthday today and she is definitely having loads of fun. The actress is off with her husband and a few close friends to party on her big day. Not just a pool party but it was also closer to the beach and we caught a glimpse at Sanaya dancing on the terrace. Barun Sobti, Raqesh Bapat were all seen partying with the actress. Not to mention Sanaya is as excited as a six year old to ring in her birthday and cut the birthday cake. Mohit posted a few videos on his Insta stories which fan clubs posted on their Instagram accounts.

Sanaya posted a group picture on her Insta a while back and captioned it, “My people. Happy Birthday to me. #blessed #thankful”. Just before the group picture she posted a boomerang video of herself chilling in the pool and wrote, “Water baby Birthday fun”. Though her friends haven’t really posted any birthday wishes yet, we bet it’s because they’re busy partying with the actress. She does look damn happy and excited to be with her best people on her birthday. Check out some of these inside videos and pictures of Sanaya having a blast on her birthday. (ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani touches one million followers on Instagram; promises to up her social media game)

My people 😘😘😘. Happy Birthday to me 💃💃💃. #blessed #thankful A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Water baby 💦💦💦 Birthday fun 🤗🤗🤗. A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

We love her excitement for her birthday! What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.