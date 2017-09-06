Insider reveals if Sidharth Malhotra was cheating on GF Alia Bhatt with Jacqueline Fernandez?

There has been too much speculation around Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s relationship. While the recent buzz suggested that A Gentleman actor’s girlfriend was mighty pissed with him as she felt he had crossed the line with co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, during their film’s promotions, Sidharth and Jacky maintained that they are just good friends. Of course, the rumours about Sidharth growing proximity with his on screen heroine had kickstarted much earlier. Even Karan Johar couldn’t stop grilling Sidharth and Jacqueline about their late night outing at the actress’ residence on his starry chat show, Koffee With Karan. While now it’s official that Sidharth and Alia have called it quits, an insider revealed shocking details about the couple’s ugly spat that led to the breakup.

Our source said, “Alia and Sidharth were already struggling to keep their relationship steady and going. Work had kept the two extremely busy. In fact, Sidharth was not too happy when Alia worked with Varun in Badrinath and had to spend too much time with him for their film’s promotions. It’s around this time that Sidharth and Jacqueline were working on A Gentleman (then titled Reloaded).” Our source went on to reveal, “Things got awkward between the couple, who were having lots of fights, around this time. They got back together, but soon afterwards there were issues that cropped up again. Alia was suspicious that Sidharth was cheating with Jacky behind her back. Sidharth, on the other hand, felt that Alia wasn’t willing to commit either.”

Contrary to reports, our source said, “Sidharth was flirtatious with Jacqueline, but he was not dating her. Alia wasn’t too happy with his over friendliness and raised the issue. The couple had several fights. In fact, while Sidharth and Jacqueline do share a special bond, but they are not officially a couple. The cracks in Alia-Sid’s relationship were always there for everyone to see, but nobody expected that they would call it quits, just like many didn’t think it would last.”

Well, looks like trying times for Bollywood celeb couples. After the much publicised break up of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, there was buzz about how Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had moved on in life, fortunately the couple made some very mushy appearances and rubbished these speculations. With Alia and Sidharth split, another Bollywood love affair bites the dust this year. Watch this space for more news and goss.