Insidious: The Last Key trailer: Elise Rainier to face the demons from her past, literally! Watch video

Another movie in the Insidious universe is all set to debut in January 2018. The trailer of the fourth entry titled, Insidious: The Last Key, dropped today and it looks scary AF. The story is set before the events of Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. And as for Insidious 3, The Last Key sure will be a sequel to it but there are glimpses in the trailer that take us to a time before all the movies. In the prequel/sequel, the story once again follows the horror adventures of Elise Rainier; the psychic medium/parapsychologist. This time around, her newest case is a little more personal, as the family suffering the haunting are inhabitants of the old house where she grew up. So, far in the series, it has never been the house that is haunted. Is Insidious: The Last Key going to break the pattern? Or a plan more devious than ever is in play?

All we know about the story is that Elise will face demons from her past, quite literally. The demon with keys instead of fingers on the hand; looks exceptionally spooky. Get ready to sh*t your pants when the scene of the demonic figure locking the victim’s neck like a padlock to mute her plays on screen! In the short spooky trailer, Elise’s minions Specs and Tucker, make a small appearance. Is Insidious 4 going to be short on their creepy-comical shenanigans? We hope not. Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson – all return to the screen for the fourth time. Added cast members are Spencer Locke, Kirk Acevedo, Tessa Ferrer.

Apart from the international trailer released on YouTube, a second trailer has already been made public on the Facebook page of Insidious. Check it out here:

Insidious: The Last Key seems to be using a brighter colour palette than the previous films. Even ‘The Further’ is better lit than ever. Yep, like every time Elise will use her powers to travel to the further and solve the mystery; whatever it is.

Directed by Adam Robitel, who has not so popular, or even good, horror film The Taking of Deborah Logan to his credit.

Insidious: The Last Key opens in theaters in India on January 5, 2018.