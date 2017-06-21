International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora Khan, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty have an inspiring message to keep you motivated

It’s International Yoga Day today and we know how Bollywood is obsessed with gymming and yoga. In the last few years, a lot of Bollywood actors have taken fitness way too seriously and just like gymming yoga has become a daily necessity too. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan and Bipasha Basu have shared some really inspirational messages and some really cool yoga poses that will keep you motivated. Take a look!

#Shilpa Shetty

Starting with Shilpa Shetty, who is often seen promoting fitness through doing yoga, shared a video on Tadasana on the occasion of World Yoga Day. In this video, she is seen doing a really tough asan where she manages to put her entire body weight on her arms. check out the video below.

Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and so happy it’s finally happened..Yippie , Happy World Yoga day all. The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph 😬🙏Never give up #WorldYogaDay #swastrahomastraho #TheArtOfBalance A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT



#Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are regular gym goers and they both promote fitness so much so that their social media is filled with such posts. The yoga poses that Karan and Bipasha have opted for looks so damn tough but look how comfortable they look doing it! Along with the pic, she shared a super inspirational messgae where she writes, “Yoga is like Life – It’s a beautiful balance of Holding On & Letting Go Its magical. Keep practicing , we are all work in progress. Happy #internationalyogaday (sic)”

Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Learning everything from you @iamksgofficial is amazing. You give me wings to fly and be fearless. Repost @iamksgofficial (@get_repost) ・・・ Rise. #loveyourself #yogimonkey A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

#Kareena Kapoor Khan

Although now we snap Kareena Kapoor Khan more often outside the gym, there was a time when the actress did as many as 50 suryanamaskars and 45 minutes of various asanas to stay fit. No wonder she has such a fit body!

#Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika’s secret to having that perfect hot body is finally out in open! Along with hardcore gymming, Malaika is also into yoga. We have snapped her a couple of times post her yoga sessions. And now, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, she shared an Insta post with her yogini and captioned it as: Inhale positivity n exhale negativity. Happy international yoga day …with my fav yogini”. Also, as a World Yoga Day initiative, she was invited to an event in the city where she was seen doing some really fantastic yoga poses. Check out the pictures below.

Inhale positivity n exhale negativity 🙏. Happy international yoga day …with my fav yogini @anshukayoga #IDYwithReebok A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

#Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta has been practising yoga for over more than 12 years now. When she was pregnant too, she religiously followed her yoga routines to stay fit. In fact, she even came up with a DVD which had her perform yoga poses for prenatal women.