Internet is crushing hard on Michael B Jordan after watching Black Panther and well, you can’t really blame them

More than Chadwick Boseman, we are busy crushing on Michael B Jordan, who played Killmonger in Black Panther. The film is breaking all box office records and is one of the most successful standalone superhero films the studio has produced. Michael was one of the main attractions and has become the most favourite villain in Marvel Cinematic Universe. We loved Michael right from the start and he managed to win more hearts than Chadwick Boseman did. We were prepared to be amazed by Chadwick but fell in love with Michael instead. Not that Chadwick was bad or something but Michael was a clear charmer.

Women are going crazy on Twitter about how insanely hot Michael is in the film. A fan expressed how she wants to marry him and have 11 kids with him. Well, we don’t really blame her or all the other fans who are going gaga over this super villain. After Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Michael is definitely our favourite villain in MCU. Black Panther is one of the only Hollywood films to have broken box office records in India, too. The film made Rs 19.35 crore just over the weekend. The soundtrack of the film also became quite popular. (ALSO READ: Black Panther movie review: Chadwick Boseman, visual effects and a mind-boggling chase sequence makes this superhero film one of the best)

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Michael.

I wanna marry #MichaelBJordan and have 11 kids. Lol — Lucy Sarabia (@Lucydarling27) February 19, 2018

The working relationship between #RyanCoogler and #MichaelBJordan. Career goals should look something like this. Pulling up and pushing each other progressively — Tchiyiwe T Chihana (@AfriWoman) February 19, 2018

Michael B. Jordan was powerful and devastating in his role. I was heartbroken for N’Jadaka who experienced great loss – the loss of his father and his ancestral homeland – and so angry #MichaelBJordan #NJadaka #BlackPanther — Hyo-Jung (@hyojung_12) February 19, 2018

#BLACKPANTHER was amazing!!! #MichaelBJordan was incredible as #KILLMONGER The entire cast was so well put together! What a great film! 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/A2ERtq7EkA — Sin The Saint (@sinthesaintdmv) February 19, 2018

#BlackPanther is great film. It has everything a film needs. It just pleases you in all ways. You want to see their culture? boom Culture. You want fighting? Boom fighting! You want air battles? boom air battles! You want good villain? #MichaelBJordan kills it! #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/qiTng5ccUX — Eugene Freaking 🅰️ (@EAFTweets) February 19, 2018

~ #BlackPanther is worth watching just for all of #MichaelBJordan ‘s swagalusciousness !!! — ♥ ArethA ♥ ™ (@MissReeReee) February 19, 2018

