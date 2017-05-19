Intqaam Ek Masoom ka: Avinash Sachdev to reprise Govinda’s role in the TV adaptation of Hatya

Remember 1988 film ‘Hatya’ starring Govinda and Neelam? Well get set to see that on television now. Actor Avinash Sachdev is all set to return to the small screen with Life OKs ‘Intqaam Ek Masoom ka’, which is based on Hatya.The show will replace Har Mard Ka Dard. Child actor Ricky Patel will play the main role with Avinash Sachdev in the thrilled, that is produced by White Horse International. The leading lady is yet to be finalized.

This would be the first time Avinash will be playing a serious role in a show. Seems like TV is on a spree to adapt Bollywood films. After Naagin , Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Aaina, now this one is the latest. The show is inspired from Hatya, which was a runaway hit of 1988. This film was Govinda’s first hit film after his maiden film Love 86. The film was directed by Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar . It was a story of a little boy whose family gets killed and Govinda becomes his mentor. Later Govinda and Neelam help that boy nab his parents killers and gets him justice. For the TV adaption the makers and writers have made many changes.

The show will mark Avinash’s return to TV after two years. He was last seen in popular show Ballika Vadhu. Avinash,who hails from Baroda, gained popularity with Zee TV’s show ‘Choti Bahu’ that also starred Rubina Dilaik. It was during this show that Avinash started dating Rubina.

After Choti Bahu wrapped up, Zee TV came up with new season of the show with Rubina and Avinash. After the season 2 ended Avinash and Rubina also parted as a couple. Avinash later resurfaced with Star Plus show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir with Shrenu Parikh.

Avinash later got close with his co-star Shalmali Desai, who played his sister-in-law in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’. Avinash and Shalmali dated and eventually got married in Silvassa. After marriage, he did Qubool Hai with Surbhi Jyoti and Aditi Gupta. He took a long break after that. This was followed by a short stint in Colors show Balika Vadhu where Avinash became a part of the leap. He was paired with Mahhi Vij but show eventually went off air after a small run.