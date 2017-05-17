Irrfan Khan gives Hindi names for Fast & Furious, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Life Of Pi – Watch exclusive video

Irrfan Khan is all set for the release of his next film, Hindi Medium, which is a social satire on India’s obsession with English and takes a dig at the class system in our country. The film marks the debut of Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, in Bollywood and also stars Deepak Dobriyal. When BollywoodLife recently caught up with the star and had a chat with him, we gave him a few names of Hollywood films and asked him to rename them in Hindi. In his usual brooding manner, he was game for it. Also read: Irrfan Khan leaves us in splits as he tries to guess the full form of LOL, LMAO etc – watch exclusive video

The first film I asked him to rename was recent Marvel blockbuster Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. To which he replied, “Antriksh Ke Rakshak”. And when I told him that the movie is actually named as, “Brahmand Ke Boss,” he found it to be more apt. For Star Wars he couldn’t come up with something quirky and had to do away with my version of, “Sitaron Ka Yudh.” For Fast & Furious he was quick to reply, “Tez Aur Khatarnaak.” After three films, it was time for his own successful Hollywood blockbusters – The Amazing Spider-Man and Life Of Pi. For The Amazing Spider-Man, he had a thoughtful name in, “Kamaal Ka Makdi Maanav”. It was Life Of Pi that had him in splits and he renamed it as, “Pi Ka Jeevan Ek Katha”. Also read: Irrfan Khan reacts to Baahubali 2’s blockbuster success

While his rechristened version was not at all wrong but I had to crack a bad one (old habits die hard), when I suggested if it’s taken into a serious, literal and long shot, Life Of Pi can be renamed in Hindi as, “Udhaar Ki Zindagi”

P.S – Yes, I know, not in anyone’s wildest dream does Pi mean ‘Udhaar’ but to me it made complete sense at the time. Talk about a facepalm moment!

Anyway, overall it was a fun interaction.