Irrfan Khan: I hope Kangana Ranaut will cast me in her film

Actor Irrfan Khan says he hopes Kangana Ranaut casts him in her directorial project Teju. Irrfan and Kangana were once to star in a film titled Divine Lovers, but there was buzz that she declined the role saying she is interested only in solo leads. After that, Irrfan had remarked how Kangana had gone out of reach. Later they buried the hatchet. During the success party of his recent film – Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan mentioned, “Kangana is fantastic actor. I heard she is now becoming a director. I hope she will cast me in her film. The fact I like about her is the way she has made her place in the industry and her career graph has been phenomenal.

He is happy about the way his movie, Hindi Medium, has done till now. As the actor added, “I’d like to congratulate our team and thank the audience for praising our film. Many times, I tell my film’s producers that getting me to do the film’s marketing will have not have any effect on the business because I feel if the media likes our film, they play a huge role in its marketing. The audience also goes to theatres by word of mouth.

Hindi Medium also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and the irreverent Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, has raked in Rs 37.35 crore till now. And with a decent word of mouth publicity, we expect it to perform well over this week too. (ALSO READ – Kangana Ranaut to play an 80-year-old woman in her directorial debut, Teju!)

Anyway, would you like to see Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan work in a film together? Share with us yout thoughts in the comments section below!