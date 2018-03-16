Irrfan Khan met the director of his next film Blackmail and here’s what he requested from him

Irrfan has been out of action since sometime as he announced earlier this month that he is suffering from a “rare disease”. However, despite his inability to promote his next film Blackmail, he does not want the release of Blackmail to be pushed. The makers are going ahead and giving it the “best release” as scheduled on April 6 as per Irrfan’s wish. Blackmail also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Deo’s RDP Motion Pictures. Also read: Is Irrfan Khan admitted to Kokilaben hospital due to brain cancer? Here’s the truth

Director Abhinay Deo confirmed, “Irrfan doesn’t want us to postpone the film. Bhushan Kumar and I will make sure that ‘Blackmail’ gets the best possible release. The onus of marketing and releasing the film is now onto us. “We took the decision of launching the song only after meeting Irrfan. When I met him, he was very curious to know about the trailer, songs and the dialogue promos that we would be making. “His only request was that the film should get the best possible release and it should not suffer because of his absence.”

As Abhinay Deo gears up to launch “Badla”, a song that extensively features Irrfan Khan from his film Blackmail, he says the actor — mostly known for intense roles — has his own way to make a funny scene “hilarious”. Of late, one has seen glimpses of Irrfan’s innate ability to slip into roles with a comical streak in Piku and Hindi Medium as opposed to his more serious side in past films. Deo, who enjoyed directing the National Award winner in Blackmail, told IANS: “According to me, for an actor, comedy is the most difficult genre to pull off. It is all about timing and in this territory Irrfan is one of the best. “It was such a joy to watch him convert a scene which was funny on paper to hilarious as he performed it live. He is a master in doing less to express more. In this film, he had very few lines and that makes it very difficult as everything depends on his expressions. “You have to watch the film to see a great actor at his best with that.”

