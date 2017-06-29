Irrfan Khan on walking out of Priyanka Chopra’s Gustakhiyan: I was approached two years back but there’s been no conversation about dates

A few days ago, reports started doing the rounds that Priyanka Chopra has no dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Gustakhiyan. The report further stated that she is so busy with her international projects that she might not be able to shoot for the film at all this year. Once this news broke out, rumours started doing the rounds that Irrfan Khan has walked out of Gustakhiyan because he did not want to shuffle his dates once again. However, looks like all these reports were not true. In fact, Irrfan revealed to us a while ago as to how he was approached for the film two years ago, but since then there has been no progress on it at all.

In a statement to the media, Irrfan clarified, “I’m not sure where these rumours are coming from. I was approached for the film almost two years back but since then there’s been no conversation on dates, so how does the question of me not having time or walking out of the film even come from? I think that’s a mystery I would first like to solve that who are these well wishers who are speaking my mind without me even being aware.” (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra has NO dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan?)

So does this mean that Irrfan is still on board or is still keen to work on Gustakhiyan or no? Well, that’s something that we will have to wait and watch. From what we know, he is currently working on a Hollywood project, while waiting for the release of his Bangladeshi film – Doob: No Bed Of Roses. Priyanka, on the other hand, is shooting for her second Hollywood venture, A Boy Like Jake. And while these two continue to shoot abroad, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmavati.