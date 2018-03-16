Irrfan Khan refutes brain cancer rumours and reveals he has NeuroEndocrine Tumour – read tweet

Irrfan Khan got everyone concerned about his health a few days ago when he revealed that he is suffering from a very rare disease and he would need another 10 days to figure out all the details. He requested everyone to give him some privacy and time before he can make the announcement. However, speculations still did the rounds and some portals reported that the actor is suffering from a deadly brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, which is also known as ‘death on diagnosis.’ We maintained that these were mere rumours, and that fans need not jump to conclusions. Today, Irrfan broke his silence and refuted all these rumours. He even revealed that he has NeuroEndocrine Tumour.

While addressing all the concerns of his fans and sharing what he plans to do next, Irrfan tweeted a statement, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” (ALSO READ – Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour: Here’s everything you need to know about it)

Now that he has made things clear, we really hope everyone gives him some space and privacy to recover. And rather than speculating, let the actor speak for himself, when the right time arises. In the meantime, let’s pray for Irrfan to have a speedy recovery. Stay tuned for more updates right here.