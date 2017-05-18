Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots – 5 Bollywood movies that locked horns with our education system

Though everyone talks about it in whispers, we do know that our education system, despite producing some brilliant minds, is a pretty flawed one, especially in the current times. The amount of pressure we are putting on children these days is something that should be a huge concern for every parent and teacher. But since education has become a rat race to gain a better future and more stability in career, we ignore the fun of childhood that our kids are losing out on. From a very young age, we put enough pressure on them (and on us as well) about the right school to get admission, get them into coaching classes, and then into good colleges. In the meantime, we are after their lives to get good grades. Education is no longer a tool of empowering yourself, it has become a tool to measure the social status for parents and means to get more money from the administrators.

Bollywood has, every now and then, taken a break from action and romantic movies, to take on the flaws of the education system. Recently, I got to see Hindi Medium, a social satire starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead, directed by Saket Chaudhary. The movie addressed how English has become the deciding factor when it comes to choosing the right school, and how parents are worried that their kids may live like an outcast if they don’t get to speak good English. It also shows how cumbersome a process it is to get into a nice school these days, while education has become just another money-minting business. It’s not just Hindi Medium, there are other movies too that try to challenge the flaws of our education system. In this feature, let’s look at 5 Bollywood movies that take on how screwed up our perception of education is…

Hindi Medium

It is wrong to say that Hindi Medium just addresses the corrupt practices in our education system when it comes to admission process even for nursery. It actually questions our own mindset in believing that only speaking the Queen’s language can get you ahead in life, and studying in government schools can get you nowhere. Sure, the infrastructure in government schools is bad but the movie makes us realise that it’s because there is a basic lack of funding as we don’t send our children to study there anymore.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani looked to Chetan Bhagat’s first book, Five Point Someone, as inspiration, but instead of IIT on which the book is based, used it to question how our education system works. In a narrative filled with enough humour and emotions, 3 Idiots mocks our schools and colleges for giving more importance to bookish knowledge than actual education. It also addresses student suicides, an alarming concern that is bothering our society these days. The lines, ‘Give me some sunshine…give me some rain… give me another chance to grow up once…’ will stay with you even after the movie is over.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has taken it upon himself to change the way we look at teaching in schools, it seems. In his first and only directorial, Aamir uses the example of a dyslexia-afflicted kid to show that, forget teachers, most parents don’t understand that every kid is unique and possesses a different skill-set. With some really strong dialogue that hit where it matters, and scenes that touch the deep recesses of your heart, Taare Zameen Par is a movie that every parent should watch with their kid.

Aarakshan

One of the biggest concerns that is obstructing the progress of our nation is our reluctance to do away with the reservation based quota in any field, be it jobs or education. Prakash Jha tries to address the controversies surrounding the caste-based quota in colleges, but fails to follow it up through the entirety of the movie. The movie suddenly switches tracks in the second half, and then addresses how education has become a business these days. If only Prakash Jha had the guts to follow up on what he had started… this would have been a great movie.

F.A.L.T.U.

Remo D’Souza’s directorial debut is the remake of the Hollywood movie Accepted and is about how a group of friends start a parallel university, first to hide the fact that they have not been accepted in any other university because of their low scores. However, they realise there are many others like them who have been rejected by colleges because of their low scores, who also join this university by mistake. They use this opportunity to change the education system by focussing more on developing skills rather than just attaining good scores.