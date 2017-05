Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium made tax-free in Maharashtra

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has been declared tax-free by the government of Maharastra, the film’s producer said on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for announcing our film ‘Hindi Medium’ as tax-free in the state. The film has already got a tax exemption in Gujarat. We are very glad to share the news,” producer Bhushan Bhushan told media here during a special screening of the film.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was also present at the screening, said: “This is a great step, more people will watch the movie as it is tax-free now. The film addresses a social issue and it is a family entertainer. So it needs to reach a wider audience. I hope the film gets tax exemption in other states as well.” Also Read: Hindi Medium movie review: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar put up a terrific show in this satirical take on our education system

The screening was attended by celebrities like Imtiaz Ali, Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhaskar, Sonal Chawla, Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

Hindi Medium is releasing on Friday.