Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium sequel will go on the floors in August but without Saba Qamar and Saket Chaudhary

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium bagged him the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards this year. After its success, in January, Irrfan had shared that Dinesh Vijan, the producer has been planning a sequel to it and would make an announcement within a few weeks if things worked out. And seems like things did work out as the announcement has been made. Hindi Medium’s sequel will go on the floors in August. (Also Read: Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium: 5 movies of 2017 which proved budget and content is the new superstar in the industry)

Irrfan will be continuing his stint as the Delhi-based businessman, Raj Batra, who aspires to provide his daughter with the best education. But according to reports in a leading daily, Saba Qamar, who played Irrfan’s wife and Dishita Sehgal, who played his daughter Pia, won’t be a part of the film. Moreover, Saket Chaudhary, who directed Hindi Medium, will also not direct the sequel. According to a source, “The story fast-forwards by a decade, so five-year-old Pia will be in her teens now – around 15-16 years of age. The story will be a fresh take on the Indian educational system with little reference to the original. Also, Director Saket Chaudhary won’t be a part of this sequel.” So are you excited about the sequel to the movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Dinesh Vijan, who produced the film with Bhushan Kumar and recently inked a multiple-project film deal with him, will once again produce the film with the T-Series.

