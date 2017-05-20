Is Aamir Khan celebrating Dangal’s success in China with these dance moves? – View HQ pics

Aamir Khan might be very happy these days. Dangal which has stopped earning for him in January after a blockbuster run at the box office, is minting money like crazy in China. People there can’t stop raving about it and is flocking the theatres to check it out. Guess that prompted the team to celebrate the film’s success on TV. Now that’s highly interesting because when the film was about to release, the actor didn’t promote it on any TV show last year. In fact, he never does anything like that. But for this he made an exception. Guess the fact that the film will have its world TV premiere tomorrow on Zee TV could be one of the reasons as well. Whatever may be the reason, we are loving the pictures that we got from this special show. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal faces criticisms in China as feminists state, the movie reeks of patriarchy and male chauvinism)

Why you ask? Aamir seems to be in such an upbeat mood in the show, he not only started dancing but dragged his wife Kiran Rao on the stage too to match steps with him. There was also Nitesh Tiwari, the director, and his two daughters from the film Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Check out the pictures right here…

They also had fun talking about the film.

On last count, Dangal is closing in on Rs 550 crore in China alone. It has already become the highest non-Hollywood grosser ever in the country and doesn’t seem interested in slowing down even after that. It has created records in China already with highest opening day, opening weekend, highest grosser and much more. It is the first Indian film to earn $100 million overseas. The film has managed to gain so much in China that it will soon give Baahubali 2 tough competition. It’s worldwide gross has already exceeded Rs 1200 crore while Prabhas’ film is adding more to its Rs 1500 crore + total. India should be proud of these films now!