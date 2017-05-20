Is Aamir Khan secretly doing research for SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharata project?

Mahabharat is now everyone’s favourite project after the super success of Baahubali 2, it seems. We all know that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making his own version of Mahabharata, based on the popular novel Randamoozham, which is being planned on a stupendous budget of Rs 1000 crore. There were also talks that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had plans to make a movie on Mahabharat and he was in discussion with Aamir Khan, even before the release of Baahubali 2. SS Rajamouli himself confirmed that he was in talks with the Dangal superstar.

Aamir Khan also recently revealed his interest in the project and that he desired to play either Karna or Lord Krishna, during a recent media interaction. He had said “I am a huge fan of Rajamouli’s work and if he ever plans to make Mahabharata, I’d love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna.” However, we didn’t get any more details on this development and thought it was put on a backburner. Now as per a report in Mid-Day, it looks like Aamir Khan has not let go of his dream of playing Karna and Lord Krishna in the movie. The paper reports that Aamir Khan wants to conduct extensive research on the characters in the mythology and has already put up his tea to do an extensive study on the same. This is actually right since the movie will involve religious sentiments, and therefore every detail will be scrutinised minutely.

The newspaper also mentioned that the movie will be made on a big budget, maybe bigger than Baahubali, and that that Aamir’s production house and another huge financier will be putting the bucks in the movie. Earlier it was also reported that the trilogy will be made with a budget of a whopping Rs 400 crore. It will be shot in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi — simultaneously.

Let’s hope this comes out right!