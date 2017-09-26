Is Aamir Khan SECRETLY prepping up for an action thriller after Thugs Of Hindostan? View HQ pics

You never know what Aamir Khan is up to until he announces something by himself. Like take for instance these latest pictures. While most of us are under the impression that AK is currently only busy juggling between the promotions of Secret Superstar and the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan. We suspiciously happened to notice Noah Hawley’s award winning book – Before The Fall in Aamir’s hand while he landed at the airport last night. I mean, now it could be that he’s reading this bestseller out of personal interest but looking at the bigger picture – what if Aamir’s next after Thugs is going to be based on Before The Fall? Like you never know! Knowing how he’s so calculative about very move that he makes, what if Aamir has secretly started prepping up for this novel-based film, already?

That way, Before The Fall would make for one helluva film, if at all Aamir takes it up. To give you quick synopsis, it appears to be a typical action-packed thriller wrapped around the horrific crash of a private jet. Eleven people–ten privileged, one down-on-his-luck painter–depart Martha’s Vineyard on a private jet headed for New York. Sixteen minutes later, the unthinkable happens: the plane plunges into the ocean. The only survivors are the painter Scott Burroughs and a four-year-old boy, who is now the last remaining member of an immensely wealthy and powerful media mogul’s family. Was it by chance that so many influential people perished? Or was something more sinister at work? The story takes a nail-biting twist from here with a crazy blend of emotional and thrilling high. Sounds interesting right?

Here, check out Aamir’s pictures with the book below:

Let’s see if Aamir really opts for Before The Fall, as his next after Thugs. Would you want him to do this film? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story. PS: If at all Aamir ever announces this film then don’t forget, we gave it FIRST!!!