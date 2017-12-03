Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the inspiration behind Manushi Chhillar winning the Miss World title?

Manushi Chhillar has made the country proud and ended India’s dry spell at beauty pageants and brought home the Miss World crown after 17 long years. The 20-year old supermodel received a very warm welcome once she returned to the country and since then till today, the beauty queen is busy making various appearances and thanking all her fans and well-wishers. Talking about his educational qualification, Manushi is a medical student and when asked by a leading daily, that will she be able to resume her studies, she replied, “Before me, several title winners have completed their education while they were reigning. But as a medical student, I know how demanding the studies are and I would want to give it my all. As of now, I am on a break from college. Let’s see where exactly I have to start from again.”

When asked, on the footstep of becoming a doctor, how she entered in the glamorous industry, Manushi said, “My mom is very fond of Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) and she would tell me, ‘Manu, I see you there someday.’ So, Miss World was a dream, but my education was equally important. My parents have always encouraged me to follow my dreams and do what makes me happy.” (Also Read: Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manushi Chhillar lead the best-dressed category)

As former Miss Worlds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra are successful actresses when Manushi was asked about her entry in Bollywood, Manushi revealed, “I’ll be honest; right now, all I’m excited about is my Miss World journey and the fact that I will be travelling and will get an opportunity to help people around the world. Films are not on top of my list. It will be something very interesting to do, but I am not thinking about it right now. I also know that I really want to complete my education.”