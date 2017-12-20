Is Akshay Kumar the George Clooney of B-town?

Akshay Kumar‘s drastic transformation stunned one and all yesterday (December 19). The actor surprised the world when he shaved off his hair partly and sported a buzz cut. Though he looked stunning in a salt and pepper avatar, no one ever thought he would do such a thing, that to when it was not for a film. But he took the Zee Cine Awards 2018 red carpet by storm with his charm, clearly proving he can stir a crowd. And with that, we really feel he is becoming the George Clooney of B-town. Not only is he sexy at 50, but he also has a similar look as the Hollywood star. Don’t believe us then check out the picture above.

George Clooney sported the same look a couple of years back. So does that mean Akshay Kumar’s new look is inspired by George Clooney? Well it might just be or it might just be a mere coincidence. Both the stars have also had great success story at the box office and command a huge fan following. Quite clearly they do have a lot of things in common. Don’t you think so? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Bill Gates is impressed with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, says it’s one of the best things to happen in 2017)

In the meantime, let us also inform you that Akshay Kumar has changed his look just for the holiday season. The actor has a month long break from work and hence, wanted to try out something new. With three films completed already (Padman, 2.0 and Gold) and three films in his kitty (Mogul, Crack and Kesari), Akshay Kumar’s slate of upcoming films is really impressive and we can’t wait to see him on the silver screen once again. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Akshay Kumar right here.