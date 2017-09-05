Is Akshay Kumar’s Crack shelved? Hear it from director Neeraj Pandey

Akshay Kumar revealed on Twitter last year the first look of his next film with Neeraj Pandey, Crack, complete with a release date. It was scheduled to release on Independence Day 2017. A year later, there is no sign of Crack. Instead, Akshay kept his date with I-Day with Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Then there were reports that the film will go on the floors this November but during a media interaction, Pandey negated it. He said, “We are still working on the schedule. We are not going on floors in November. We are wrapping work on Aiyaary by September-October. So, technically it will not be possible for us to jump onto another film. We are working on the script. I hope it will happen next year.”

The poster was pretty intriguing with a broken spectacles for display. It was pretty dramatic if you ask us. Of course, speculations had begun on what the film could be based on. But later came the unfortunate news of the film getting shelved. That made Akshay clarify on Twitter that nothing of the sort has happened. He had tweeted,

Friends, pls don’t believe everything you hear in the media. Film-making is an art & sometimes takes longer than expected! #CRACKWILLHAPPEN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2017

When Neeraj was asked about it, he said, “Sometimes the schedule does not work out or sometimes there is another reason for the film to not go on floors. It just happened that the slot when it was going to go on the floors, did not happen and then I began work on Aiyaary. Now we are working on matching our schedule.” Well, a Neeraj Pandey-Akshay movie is always welcome and so, we will wait for Crack to happen soon enough.