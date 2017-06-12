Is Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s lucky charm? This video suggests so…

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a couple who gets talked about a lot. Initially, while the Indian skipper didn’t have issues accepting their relationship in public, the actress stayed away from commenting on it. But now, it is completely different. They both are not shy of flaunting their fondness for each other in public anymore. Be it dancing at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding or entering hand-in-hand at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement, now they wear the love on their sleeves. Thank god! We anyway were bored of the ‘we are just good friends’ nonsense. And what we have got for you now will only make you say aww aloud. This is a video of Virat Kohli confessing that Anushka was always by his side when big things happened to him including him getting the captain of India position. (Also read: Virat Kohli bows down to Anushka Sharma’s demands to keep the beard)

The video has Virat saying, “I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Caption, then too she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together. During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already.When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback..From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember.” He was giving an interview to Star Sports.



Why don’t God make more such men, that’s the first thought that came to our minds the moment we saw this video. Anushka is one lucky woman we tell you!