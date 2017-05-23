Is Arbaaz Khan UPSET with Salman Khan?

Apparently, Arbaaz Khan is eagerly waiting to start working on Dabangg 3 but he cannot because of Salman Khan. And that has made him quite upset. According to Bombay Times, a source close to Arbaaz reveals, “Arbaaz Khan has been planning to direct Dabangg 3 for the longest time but his brother Salman’s tight schedule isn’t letting Dabangg 3 to happen. Salman, who finished Tubelight and shooting Tiger Zinda Hai will start Wanted 2 soon after, which is why Dabangg 3 has been pushed. And Arbaaz isn’t exactly pleased with this development and is upset with Salman.” Of course we understand that Salman’s schedule is packed because he’s got his plate full with so many movies but who would have ever thought that this would become a reason for Arbaaz to be miffed with Bhai? We don’t think there has ever been any kind of rivalry between the Khan brothers and we hope that this, too, doesn’t turn out to be a reason for them to have any sort of differences. So we are hoping that once Salman is back from Dubai, he will talk to Arbaaz about his dates so that everything falls into place.

For now, Salman is immersed with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, for which he and Katrina are shooting in Abu Dhabi. They just shot for a dhamakedar action sequence a couple of days ago and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared a pic of it on Twitter a couple of days ago. Also, he is gearing up for the promotions of his next release – Tubelight, the trailer of which will be out on May 25. (ALSO READ: Did Amy Jackson just CONFIRM working with Salman Khan in Dabanng 3?)