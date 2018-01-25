Is Arshi Khan taking a dig at Shilpa Shinde in this tweet?

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde became quite close on Bigg Boss 11. But things don’t seem to be the same between the ladies anymore. So Arshi threw a bash and invited all her co-contestants recently. While Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Akash Dadlani, Jyoti Kumari and Sabyasachi Satapathy turned up and celebrated with her, Shilpa decided to stay at home. This hurt Arshi a lot, who told Telly Masala, “I think she doesn’t have time for this. Maybe she did what she did only for the show. If she really considered me as her daughter, she would have been here with me. I tried my best to talk to her. In fact, I even called her and I told her that the audience really liked our rapport, and this is something that she should not break, but looks like she doesn’t have time for all this.”

And now she has sent out a tweet in which she doesn’t take Shilpa’s name, but anyone can say that it’s directed towards her. Here’s what Arshi has tweeted: ALSO READ: [Video alert] Vikas Gupta calls Hina Khan a show off – find out why!

Har rishte me farz hota Hai jab kuch kiya jaaye to apne pehchaan wale ko bulaya jaaye r jb wo aaye to acche se istaqbaal kiya jaaye

Bulana mera farz.

Aana unka farz

Ku ki ZAMEER nhi hilte yaha

ZAMEEN hil jaati hai — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 24, 2018

This tweet has come after Shilpa revealed the reason behind not attending Arshi’s bash. Times Of India got in touch with the Bigg Boss 11 winner, who told the portal that she is a not a “party animal” and there wasn’t any other reason to not to attend Arshi’s bash. Shilpa added that she was out till very late that night and she forgot that she had a party to attend to.

Well, looks like Shilpa and Arshi have not had a conversation about it yet. We hope they sort out this soon. After all, didn’t we all love Shilpa and Arshi’s rapport on Bigg Boss 11?