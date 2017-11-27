Is Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde the reason behind Shubhangi Atre wanting to QUIT Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? Find out

&TV’s show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! struck a cord with the masses right from the day it went on-air in 2015. The fact that it continues to be one of the top shows on the TRP charts proves that. But then the show ran into controversy when Shilpa Shinde, who played the role of lovable Angoori Bhabhi quit the show and alleged the producers (which includes her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta) of mentally torturing her. A LOT was said and written after Shilpa decided to call it quits. The makers of the show then got Shubhangi Atre to replace Shilpa. Fans were worried if she would be able to play the role like Shilpa did, but thankfully, Shubhangi turned out to be a perfect replacement as she continues to do total justice to the character.

But if recent reports are anything to go by then the makers might have to look for a fourth actress (Shilpa replaced Rashmi Desai) to play Angoori Bhabhi. Yep! From what we hear, Shubhangi is planning to quit the show. Reason? Well, it’s not something to do with Shilpa and Vikas’s new found friendship on Bigg Boss 11. Reportedly Shubhangi has decided to join politics, and this is the reason why she wants to quit the show.

The rumour started after Shubhangi attended a political event recently. There when she was asked if she would step into politics, she said, “I am confused about entering into politics. But I feel it is a good opportunity for youngsters like us. I feel for a change youngsters are now being accepted in politics because for them nothing is impossible.”

So it’s clear that Shubhangi is not clear about joining politics, but once she does, fans might have to be ready to see yet another actress as Angoori Bhabhi.