Is Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance in Jodhaa Akbar? The designer answers…

Deepika Padukone gave such a beautiful start to our Thursday morning that fortunately, we didn’t feel any mid-week blues this time. The makers of the next historical saga, Padmavati, released the first look and poster of the movie on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, leaving us all amused. The Twitterati couldn’t stop praising Deepika for looking like a Goddess in her first poster and Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were in awe of the leggy lass. And if the first look of Deepika took you back in time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled everyone’s heart with her regal look from Jodhaa Akbar, then you weren’t really wrong. That was the first thing that came to everyone’s mind and the similarities were bound to be drawn. But was Deepika Padukone’s look for Padmavati really inspired by Neeta Lulla’s version of Jodha? Designer Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who are the costume designers for Padmavati, have answers to all our queries. Also Read: Padmavati poster: Deepika Padukone sporting the unibrow is not only brave but also ground breaking, here’s why!

BollywoodLife had an exclusive opportunity to chat with the costume designer duo of Padmavati and ask them questions running in our mind since dawn. Apart from the generic ones like the inspiration behind the look and efforts taken to get it all right, we were curious if Ash was the inspiration behind Deepika’s look. So we asked Rimple and her answer was obvious but it made sense. According to the designer, “The looks aren’t similar in any way. Though they both are Rajput princess but, I believe their region and belt is totally different. But it’s okay if people are comparing these two movies because, before this, anything so ornate was only Jodhaa Akbar. But trust me, when you will see more images and different looks from the movie which will be revealed in future, I don’t think there will be any comparison.” So now that the designer has confirmed that the two looks of the actresses are nowhere similar to each other, we wait to see more pictures which will stoke our curious mind. And because she mentioned that the next looks and pictures are going to be even more intriguing than the first one, we can’t really wait for the makers to release them soon. Also Read : Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati on the first day of Navratri

Padmavati is inspired by a true tale and hence detailing was very essential. While Deepika Padukone will be seen in the titular role of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor is playing her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is playing Alauddin Khilji. It’ll be interesting to see Ranveer in a negative character for the first time. He plays the emperor who gets obsessed with the unmatched beauty of Rani Padmini and captures her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.