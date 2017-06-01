Is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pregnant?

Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Sab TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is reportedly pregnant. The actress got married to a Mumbai based chartered accountant, Mayur Padia in 2015. She plays the mother of a 14-year-old boy Tapu (played by Raj Anadkat) on-screen, but now she is all set to embrace motherhood in real life, too!

It was being rumored that the 38-year-old actor would exit the show and will take a break from her acting career but a source close to the show informed Indian Express that she is not planning to take a maternity break anytime soon. “She is not quitting and is comfortable shooting right now. Also, as she wears Gujarati sarees on the show, so she is assured that the baby bump will not show. At least as of now, there’s no discussion on taking a break from the series,” the insider confirmed.

Disha has been an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running Indian sitcom, and it’s difficult to even imagine the show without her. The actor is popular for her peculiar dialogue delivery and comic timing. It was her who popularized ‘Hey Maa! Mataji!’ to Indian families. Her character Daya is also famous for breaking into garba anywhere, anytime. Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Disha’s husband, Jethalal Champaklal Gada. The show is based on late journalist Taarak Mehta’s popular column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma. He passed away earlier this year.