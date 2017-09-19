Is Ginni Chatrath nursing Kapil Sharma back to good health? Read EXCLUSIVE details

What break up? Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are very much together and going strong. There were reports about the two splitting up few days back stating that Kapil was not over his past relationship with an ‘ex co-worker’. But we’ve got some exclusive scoop for you guys about Kapil’s relationship status. We all know that the comedian has taken a break from the show to recover from his anxiety, blood pressure and other ailments. Sources tell us that Ginni has been nursing Kapil back to health. She is by Kapil’s side the entire time and makes sure that he getting whatever he needs.

Ginni has even left her job and everything to be with Kapil. Now that’s something you mostly just see in movies. Kapil had announced his relationship with Ginni on Instagram and had even revealed that they plan to get married by the end of this year. But after Kapil’s mid-air fight with Sunil Grover and his team members walking out of the show, things started falling apart for the comedian. In fact, his sister even reacted to reports of his frequent health issues and revealed that it’s because of all the stress that Kapil i8s going through. (ALSO READ: Oh No! Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath break up and their split has something to do with a female crew member!)

But we’re glad to hear that Kapil and Ginni are still together. As per reports in quite a few portals, a female team member who was in love with Kapil had been conspiring against the two. But it looks like this is one relationship that is going to stay strong for a long time now. It’s kind of sweet that Ginni has decided to stay by Kapil’s side till he recovers. After everything the comedian has been through, he definitely needs someone to be next to him helping him recover.

They’re definitely not getting all worked up or bothered by anyone who is against their relationship. Though we wonder if they’ll actually get married by the end 0f this year. Recently, Kiku Sharda told TOI that they are ready whenever Kapil is all healthy and decides to come back. Coming back to Ginni helping Kapil recover, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more hot scoop.