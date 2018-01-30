Is Hina Khan going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks? Here’s the answer

Speculation that Hina Khan is going to be a part of Ted Talks India Nayi Soch has been doing the rounds since a few days. In fact, Hina’s fans are also damn excited about the prospect of her sharing a stage with Shah Rukh Khan on the inspirational platform. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has sparked off a debate on what is “acceptable behaviour for women” after coming across as a strong and opinionated lady on Bigg Boss 11. While Shilpa Shinde walked away with the trophy and cash prize, a lot of people really appreciated how Hina fought for herself on the controversial reality show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan bags the;Most Stylish TV Personality; award; view pics)

When we met Hina and asked her if the reports of her coming on Ted Talks are indeed true, she said, “Even I am hearing these rumours. Please someone confirm them (laughs out loud).” The actress told us that she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and it will be a dream come true if she gets to work with him. She is also fond of Irrfan, Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Hina is hoping to take a break for a couple of months before she plunges into any project but the actress says that work can come up anytime in the industry. You can watch the whole Live interview here on Facebook..

After doing a daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years in a row, Hina Khan decided to break away from her image of a bahu by taking part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she gave the hunks a run for their money with her competitiveness and stamina. It was followed by Bigg Boss 11, where Hina was constantly in the eye of a storm. However, she came across as a strong lady after the show. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…