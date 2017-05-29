Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the source of inspiration of Sara Ali Khan’s intensive workout regime? watch videos

Just this afternoon, while on one hand Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend, Amrita Arora, treated us to some really fantastic and uplifting workout videos of them on Instagram, here we have Sara Ali Khan following the footsteps of Bebo. Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut real soon and all this while she’s been prepping up real hard for it. Especially with all the weight loss, we think she’s come a really long way. She’s more fit now but it doesn’t stop there. Does it? We got our hands on some really cool videos of Sara sweating it out in the gym and oh boy, she does have intensively rigorous fitness training sessions! But looks like she enjoys every bit of it. Watch the videos right here… (ALSO READ: [Videos] Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY takes us inside her gym and shows us how she works out)

So all you guys out there who are trying to figure out how you are you going to get through your tough workout schedule, you can definitely take some cues from Sara.

As far as Bollywood is concerned, she is gearing up for her big debut in the film industry and rumour has it that she is going to be launched by none other than Karan Johar. In fact, the filmmaker recently hinted that he is going to be launching three new faces real soon and we are assuming one of them is Sara Ali Khan. The other two are obviously Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor. But on the other hand, we also hear that Sara’s mommy Amrita Singh is keen on having Ekta Kapoor launch her daughter. She is apparently being considered as the leading lady in Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which will be produced by Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms. The film will have Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. DNA had quoted a source close to Balaji saying, “Gattu (Abhishek) wanted a fresh pairing for his film. He decided to cast Saif’s daughter as the female lead in the film. The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta is very close to Sara’s mom, Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived Amrita’s career on the small screen, when she wanted to return to acting. Amrita was also seen in Ekta’s production, A Flying Jatt, as Tiger Shroff’s mom. Amrita trusts her to launch her daughter, and has given her blessings to this project.”

Coming back to the videos, Sara and Kareena, if you are both reading this, let me tell you, we are truly inspired by your videos! Keep’ em coming!