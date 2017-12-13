Is Katrina Kaif’s T-shirt message ‘Nevertheless she persisted’ an answer to all her detractors?

Katrina Kaif is currently neck deep in the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai and it won’t be wrong to say that she’s working round the clock. The movie is an important chapter in Katrina’s career graph especially after the disastrous results of Jagga Jasoos at the box office. While the actress has always been criticised for putting her worst fashion foot forward, she’s consistently making efforts these days to change all such opinions. Though her promotional style file for Tiger Zinda Hai has been so far okay, we hope she makes some stunning appearances in future that will leave her fans mesmerised. We can expect it from Kat for she’s able to pick chic outfits and we have seen it in the past. As sad as it may sound, Katrina Kai’s recent outing too falls short on creativity. But is there a hint in that? Also Read: Is a rivalry brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan?

Slogans T-shirts were all the rage in 2017 and Katrina opts to wear it towards the end. Here recent fashion outing of a black slogan T-shirt with a midi skirt and blue pumps, was nothing but plain boring and too blah. Fortunately it wasn't a disaster but was nothing exquisite either. Her T-shirt read, 'Nevertheless she persisted' and there was so much to read between the lines here. Was the actress hinting at her own life through it? Katrina and Ranbir's breakup was a very difficult phase in the actress' life and she went through a lot emotionally. Eventually she fought all her struggles and was back in the race once again. But she 'persisted' till the end and that matters. So we believe her T-shirt quote was a reminder to herself. It could be, right?