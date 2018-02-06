Is Mohit Raina responsible for Gold actress Mouni Roy’s ‘love-less-ness’? – view pic

Mouni Roy has always been a fashionista. From hot bikini photos to her saree draping, it is hard to deny that she looks utter sexy in all. The Naagin actress has won her our hearts with her fashion outings – whether it is in a lehenga or a short dress – we can’t stop gushing over her hot looks. Her recent pictures are no less. But we are more worried by the cryptic caption she has used for it.

Recently, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share her pictures and wrote, “love-less-ness❤️” Her sexy kohled eyes look sad. We wonder as to what is bothering her? A few days ago, Mouni’s alleged boyfriend Mohit Raina had friendzoned her. In an interview with The Indian Express, he had said, “Whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there’s nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so.” We wonder if this is the reason behind her ‘love-less-ness.’ However, Mouni Roy is too-hot-to-handle in this picture with a nosepin and blue saree, check it out here… (Also Read: TV actors Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Karan Tacker, Elli Avram take the #PadmanChallenge)

love-less-ness❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:09am PST

For the ones who don’t know, Mouni Roy is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The trailer released yesterday. Though she was caught dancing with Akshay in a really-tiny clip, she looked beautiful wearing a black saree and a rose clipped in her hair bun. After Gold, she will be seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Brahmastra as a deadly villain.

