Is Mouni Roy practising Kathak moves for Akshay Kumar’s Gold?

Just yesterday Akshay Kumar starrer Gold went into production and with that two big news hit the web, which left everyone in a state of frenzy. One was the look of Akshay Kumar from the film, where he was looking amazingly vintage and another was the fact that Gold’s gonna be Mouni Roy’s big screen debut. It was in fact after one of the producers of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani’s tweet, was confirmed that Mouni will finally be making her big screen debut. He had tweeted, a day before the first day shoot of the film, “Team #Gold on the field tom all the best @akshaykumar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh #sunnykaushal #vineetsingh” And as he tagged Mouni Roy’s Twitter handle in his tweet that made her fans happy.

After the announcement and the commencement of the shoot, Mouni Roy took to social networking site, Instagram as she shared a pic of her dancing in, what seemed to be a studio. She captioned the image, “सुकून घर” (House of Relief). Since then it has been speculated that this dance rehearsal might be for her role in the film. Also read: 3 reasons why Mouni Roy is perfect for Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Check out the Instagram post below:

सुकून घर A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Talking about Gold, the film is based on India’s first Olympic gold win as a free country in 1948. The movie will be a fictional retelling of the match, going along a similar track as Dangal. Akshay Kumar will be playing a hockey player in the movie and he will have company in Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Reema Kagti has begun the shooting for the film in Bradford, UK. Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals his look for Reema Kagti’s Gold and it’s pure vintage

The actors have been training with different coaches, particularly with former Indian captain, Sandeep Singh to improve their hockey skills. A source close to the development had spoken to Mumbai Mirror, “Sandeep Singh trained the actors for a few months before they flew off for the international schedule. The Arjuna awardee who took over as captain of the Indian national team in January 2009, was roped in to ensure that the actors looked like authentic hockey players on the field. In Bradford, the team is also holding auditions at the city centre for local actors to portray international hockey players of the rival team. An international coach has been hired to train them there.”

Gold is scheduled to release on August 15, 2018.