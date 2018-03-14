Is Navjot Singh Sidhu joining Family Time with Kapil Sharma?

Family Time with Kapil Sharma has already created a huge buzz everywhere. Sony TV’s upcoming show marks the ace comedian Kapil Sharma’s return to the small screen. Recently, there were rumours about Neha Pendse of May I Come In Madam? fame joining the show, and now another update surfaces. According to the latest buzz, Navjot Singh Sidhu might come on board for this game show.

According to a TellyChakkar report, a source close to the portal revealed, “He will join the regular cast, if dates are sorted.” As of now, the final teams include, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar and Neha Pendse. According to the current reports, the show is going on the floors today but it is unclear whether they will be shooting the first episode or not as the makers are trying to bring Ajay Devgn on board for the opening episode. So as expected, today’s shoot will be a generic one that could be aired anytime in between. (Also Read: Exclusive: Family Time With Kapil Sharma will on air from 25th march on one condition)

Previously we told you that the show is going on air on March 25, but there are some conditions applied to it. It seems the comedian has been told to keep a bank of five episodes ready before the show actually goes on air. “They want to ensure that there is no last minute cancellation at the beginning of the show,” the source said.

