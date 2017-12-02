Is Padmavati clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman? Here’s the answer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has become one of the most controversial films of the year. Though recently, the makers finally had a sigh of relief when the Supreme court issued orders against political parties and self-vigilante group for speaking against the film, without even watching it. A source to a leading daily revealed, “Sanjay has not slept properly for months now. He is finally getting some sleep. The entire controversy is an exercise in the bizarre for him. He doesn’t get it at all. Why are politicians and protesters speaking against the film without seeing it? Strangers outside his home ask him when ‘Padmavati’ will be released. From the public, he feels only love for the film. So where is all the hatred and suspicion coming from?”

There were reports that this magnum opus will lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s biographical drama Padman at the box office during the Republic day weekend. But the makers clarified that the historical war drama will not clash with any big release and will have a solo release. “There is no need for that sort of a thing. ‘Padmavati’ won’t clash with any other major release. A release date will be decided only when all the protests die down.” (Also Read: Padmavati Vs Parliamentary panel: 7 questions that were shot at Sanjay Leela Bhansali demanding a written reply)

SLB is currently working on the post-production of the project and has requested discretion from the film crew. A close friend of Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Rather than brooding over the delay, he’s working on polishing up his product even more.” Mounted on the budget of Rs 160 crore the film is one of the costliest projects of Bollywood. The film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles and is now targeting for the February release.