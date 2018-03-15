Is Race 3 Salman Khan’s first suspense thriller?

Race 3 belongs to a franchise that is known for churning out suspense thrillers. In the last two installments, Abbas-Mustan has made sure to give us brain teasing twists and turns. Thus, it’s a given that Remo D’Souza will abide by this perquisite element of the Race series. That made us wonder if Race 3 is Salman Khan‘s first suspense thriller? Turns out we are right. In his more than two-decade-old career, this actor has done a few thrillers but none of them were suspense driven. He did an Auzaar where he was an undercover cop, and Tum Ko Na Bhool Payenge where he develops short term amnesia after getting shot. But never did his films deal with massive twists and turns that leave you stunned. So Race 3 will be his first! (Also read: Salman Khan all set to entertain us with high-octane car chase sequence in Race 3 – view pics)

Salman Khan has always maintained that he loves to do movies that everyone in a family can enjoy. Hence, he has mostly done romantic comedies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Janam Samjha Karo. For him, films meant entertainment and since so many years he has been delivering just that. He has never played an out and out bad guy in any of his films either. Race 3 will be a first in that regards as well. A source told us EXCLUSIVELY, “While Salman did not want to play a villain in the past few years, he chose to play one in Race 3. But he did not want to play a regular villain, who goes around killing people. Bollywood villains are stereotyped as these goons who just go around town beating up people, drinking alcohol and be those typical skirt chasers. Salman did not want anything to do with that, and made it clear to the makers of Race 3. He told them that he wanted to play a psychological villain, where he would formulate all his vicious plans in his brain and win the battles by wit rather than brute power. He wants to be a conniving villain and that’s what you will see him doing in Race 3.”

So many reasons to watch Race 3 now!