Is Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar biopic back on track?

For quite some time we have been hearing about how Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have been planning to collaborate on another movie, after Jagga Jasoos. The said project is to be a biopic on the late legendary Kishore Kumar, the yesteryear singer-actor, who is known for his wonderful songs in the ’70s and the ’80s. However, there were talks that the movie is shelved, as there were rumours that Ranbir is not keen to work with Anurag after the multiple delays in the shooting of Jagga Jasoos (Ranbir is a co-producer of the movie) and has cited lack of dates. There was also gossip circulating that Anurag Basu is keen to make the movie, but without the involvement of Ranbir Kapoor.

But in a recent interview with Aaj Tak where they were promoting Jagga Jasoos, Anurag and Ranbir confirmed that Jagga Jasoos is still a viable project for the. Ranbir refuted claims that he has been rejecting the movie because of date issues, as he said he is busy only till March 2018, after which he is completely free for Anurag Basu’s project. But as for the Kishore Kumar movie, Ranbir says the project is parked as of now, because ‘everyone has to be on the same page’. They still have to get permissions from the family members of the singing legend. Here’s the video…

Unlike in the West, it is quite a mammoth task to make a biopic on a well-known personality, especially from Bollywood. You need permission from the person first, and if the subject is not alive then take the permission from the family members, and they will only give their consent if the personality is shown in a positive light. Kishore Kumar has been an enigmatic personality, who had made some controversial personal choices in his life, especially his multiple affairs and marriages. So naturally there will be some reluctance from his kin about how this aspect of his life will be shown. So we do understand it will take time for the movie to get launched. And we are glad that will be Anurag Basu who is making the movie. As Ranbir Kapoor revealed, Anurag has really good knowledge of Kishore Kumar, and therefore he can make a great movie.