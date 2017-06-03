Is Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY trying to get media friendly?

Ranbir Kapoor is pretty asocial that way. Where he doesn’t have a personal manager to manage his image; he’s not even on social media to connect with his fan base which is an even bigger drawback . In fact, more recently, he’s got all the more arrogant by getting into constant fights with the paparazzi for whatsoever reasons. Now with a reputation like this, it’s obviously not a good sign for his upcoming releases – Jagga Jasoos and Sanjay Dutt biopic which are due to release this year. How will Ranbir succeed without mending ways with the media? Well, precisely, the reason why he’s finally looking out for a PR agency to manage his work hereafter. Yes…

Our sources exclusively reveal to us how Ranbir has been meeting quite a few PR agencies lately to finalise a partnership soon. Turns out he wants to ensure he meets every needs as far as both these films are concerned and with an official agency in place, things would only get easier for him to manage. Any which ways, Jagga Jasoos has faced enough of delays and negative publicity already. But now that the film is fortunately back on track, it’s only advisable for Ranbir to maintain this positive response around the film by taking every step wisely.

As far as the Sanjay Dutt biopic is concerned, the Rajkumar Hirani film is comparatively garnering good amount of buzz with people vouching for Ranbir as Dutt; thanks to his deadly transformation. Where many are anticipating the film to be Ranbir’s career best performance. Some are equally also in a state of dilemma on whether Ranbir will really be able to do justice to a role as powerful as Sanjay Dutt or no.

Nevertheless, it’s good if Ranbir is actually trying to ease out things with the media; although we would love to know who is that genius who FINALLY convinced Ranbir to hire a personal manager. Phew!