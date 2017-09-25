Is Sara Ali Khan acting pricey on the sets of Kedarnath? The producer speaks up!

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in the North Indian city of the same name. We’ve seen several pictures of the duo from the sets and are quite excited about this one, but a strange report coming from an insider stunned one and all. Apparently, according to a report in Deccan Chronicles, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara was acting pricey and threw tantrums on the sets of the film recently. However, looks like all these rumours are false and Kedarnath‘s producer, Arjun N Kapoor, spoke up about it…

Talking to DNA, Arjun revealed, "Sara is a director's actor. She completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 percent to the film."

In fact, Arjun even mentioned to the daily, how Sara has been a fast learner and has stunned one and all with her talent. As the producer gushed, "Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated, she knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath. She has totally won over the crew of the film. Sara picked the vibe at the rehearsals itself so her first day was smooth going, to say the least. Everyone on the sets stopped to watch her perform. For someone who is doing her first film, she was very comfortable in front of the camera and a big outdoor unit."

