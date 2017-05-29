Is Sanjeeda Sheikh the newest tantrum queen of the TV industry?

When it comes to tantrum queens we have heard tales of how actresses like Hina Khan, Drashti Dhami and Kratika Sengar have given grief to media time and again. As per a report in online portal, Spotboye, the latest entrant in that nakhrewali club seems to be Sanjeeda Sheikh. The actress is one of the best known names in the industry and is presently seen as Kamini Mathur in Star Dopahar’s Love Ka Hai Intezar. Well, as per the entertainment portal the actress reportedly behaved with the press in a rather inconsiderate manner a few days back. Her stance left the journos quite shocked since she is known to be genial.

It seems media personnel were taken by the channel from Mumbai to Karjat for a media interaction a few days back. The lady refused to give even a single byte to the press despite repeated requests. Her behaviour left the media rather shocked and no one could explain why Sanjeeda was behaving in such an adamant manner. Though the media got upset and left the shoot, Sanjeeda did not show any sign of thawing or remorse. The grand sets of Love Ka Hai Intezar are in Karjat. We can understand that the journos must have been disappointed after being in the hot sun. (Also Read: Keith Sequeira on doing romantic scenes with Sanjeeda Sheikh in Love Ka Hai Intezaar: We have that connection)

Spotboye says that this is not an isolated incident. The actress has been rather upset since past few days. Some are attributing it to the fact that Love Ka Hai Intezar which was promised a prime time slot was transferred to the afternoon slot. The news was disappointing for the producers and cast but they had little option. With its grand production values, stellar cast and engaging story LKHI had great potential. Buzz is that the lady is still sulking over that development. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Not Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shamita Shetty was the original choice for Love Ka Hai Intezaar and here’s why she opted out of the show)