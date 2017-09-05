Is Shah Rukh Khan desperate to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar?

Despite having the highest opening weekend record thanks to Raees, Shah Rukh Khan has not been particularly lucky as far as his films are concerned. The Shah Rukh’s last filmi outing with Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal failed miserably at the box office. While SRK is working on some interesting projects, they are not exactly translating into success. In some of his previous work, Shah Rukh Khan has moved away from his lover boy image, films like Fan, Dear Zindagi saw the actor in brand new avatars. In fact even Harry from JHMS was not the regular romantic boy that SRK has portrayed on screen. His upcoming film Aanand L Rai’s project too will see the actor playing a dwarf. So stakes are really high and the movie has to perform for the superstar to stay in the game and maintain his top game. It seems the SRK is now keen to return back to his roots.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Shah Rukh is also re-evaluating his career. He’s willing to take more risks and wants to do massy films. At the same time he believes that he’d require a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar film to bounce back at the earliest. He feels that these filmmakers have managed to give him not just great characters, but also are not smitten by his stardom and their combinations have worked immensely well.” Now this piece of information had us all excited. We do partially agree that a Karan or Bhansali have managed to give SRK some big blockbusters under his belt. Also the fact that the actor is reuniting with these filmmakers will have us all excited. After all we have loved Devdas, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or then Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna.

Karan Johar’s last directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was with Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh did have a very small special appearance in the film. While SRK had shot for his cameo apparently Ranbir was bowled over by KJo and SRK’s awesome chemistry. He almost found their understanding and rapport surreal and told Karan about the same. As for Bhansali, SRK and the Padmavati filmmaker have been in talks for quite some time now. Buzz was that Bhansali wanted to rope in Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra for his Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. However, there is no confirmation from any of the parties about the same.

