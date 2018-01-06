Is Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal biopic called off for some glitches?

Her biopic on mafia don, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar came unstuck at the box office. However, one was still eagerly looking forward to seeing Shraddha Kapoor as badminton ace, Saina Nehwal. She was to star in Amole Gupte’s film, which was based on the life of the former No 1 badminton champ.

A trade source informs us that this project has now been put on the back burner. Says our source, “Shraddha and Saina had met on a few occasions. Preparations were on in full swing. However, the movie may not happen because of some other glitches.” Another source adds, “The project has been pushed. One doesn’t know if it is indefinitely postponed or whether it has been deferred for a bit.” (Also Read: (PICS) Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite with Remo D’Souza but it’s not for ABCD 3)

Either way, there is definitely a cloud of uncertainty over this film. We need to see if someone picks up the gauntlet and takes it forward or whether it gets relegated to the sidelines.

In the meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has been in talks with Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to make a biopic on her. The global badminton champ, who is currently ranked at No 3 in the world, has given Sonu the rights to make a film on her and scripting is currently on. Of course, the casting for the protagonist is yet to happen. We reached out to Amole to confirm the news but he hadn’t reverted till the time of going to press.