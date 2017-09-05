Is Taimur banned from the sets of Kareena Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding? Watch video

Recently, we shared with you pictures of Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur from the airport when they left the city to head to Delhi. The kid wasn’t too happy to leave Mumbai though, as he wailed and cried. The actress starts shooting Veere Di Wedding in the capital. Rhea Kapoor, the producer, had shared a video before where Kareena can be seen talking about the film. Taimur’s name is also thrown in here and there but now we have a video which reveals what exactly were Rhea and Kareena talking about the kid. Turns out Taimur is banned on the sets! No kidding…Kareena revealed it herself!

The video begins with Kareena Kapoor going all,”Where is Taimur? That’s what everybody wants to know.” Rhea butts in saying, “He is in the hotel. He is not leaving the hotel. He is our biggest asset.” That’s when Kareena says, “The producer has banned him…” Of course, they were kidding. Girls are just having fun at Taimur’s expense and can you blame them. We definitely want to know where is the kid as we can’t just get enough of him. Obviously, we would wait to see some glimpse of his in these behind the scene footage and guess that’s what made Rhea decide not to let Taimur out. Check out the video right here…

Rhea had previously posted a video of the actress getting ready for her take and there slyly mentions about Taimur. The video above was just the continuation of this.

Well, our hopes are still up that one day we will get to see the kid with her mother on the sets of the film.