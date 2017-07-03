Is that Mouni Roy’s look from Akshay Kumar’s Gold?

Naagin 2 actress Mouni Roy has shared a picture on Snapchat where she is literally clad with gold and we cannot help but wonder if this is her look for her upcoming movie – Gold? Just yesterday we confirmed the news that Mouni Roy will be making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold and now that the actress has shared this picture on Snapchat, it has got us wondering if she has already started working on the project or is it her look from her TV show Naagin 2? Though we aren’t sure if this is from the sets of Gold but with what she’s wearing, it sure does look like Mouni is all set to woo us with her big screen debut. She is already an established name on the small screen and now, she is all set to set the big screens on fire!

Decoding Mouni’s look, she looks damn glamorous in this ultra hot avatar. The shimmering gold mathapatti is the main highlight of her look. And the eye makeup and everything else just adds more drama to her entire look. All in all, Mouni’s latest avatar has left us mighty impressed. But the ultimate question remains – is this her look for Gold? (ALSO READ: Is Mouni Roy practising Kathak moves for Akshay Kumar’s Gold?)

Since a very long time, rumours were doing the rounds that Salman Khan would be launching Mouni. However, those rumours were soon put to rest when the news of Mouni bagging the role in Akshay’s Gold came out. And yesterday, film maker Ritesh Sidhwani on Twitter where he tagged the entire cast of Gold and said, “Team #Gold on the field tom all the best @akshaykumar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh #sunnykaushal #vineetsingh”. Soon after that, Miss Roy took to Insta to share a picture of herself taking kathak lessons. Now that’s got us assuming if that’s for the film too?

Music sounds better with dance … screaming heart … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:37am PDT



Talking about Gold, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is based on India’s first Olympic gold win as a free country in 1948. Akki will be playing a hockey player in the movie and he will have company in Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Reema Kagti has begun the shooting for the film in Bradford, UK.

Gold is scheduled to release on August 15, 2018.