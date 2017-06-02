Is there catfight brewing between Varun Dhawan’s leading ladies – Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu?

It doesn’t really come to us as a surprise when we hear stories of actresses sharing cold vibes. I mean it’s pretty common, isn’t it? The latest addition to the bandwagon of actresses who haven’t really been on cordial terms lately are Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. According to a report in mid – day the two actresses don’t seem to be getting along very well which is why the film makers of Judwaa 2 are trying their best to not overlap their shoot schedules. There is no animosity as such but you know how it usually is when it’s a multi – starrer cast? I mean, everyone usually gets along pretty well.. but that’s clearly not the case here. Mid – day quoted a source saying, “They can barely see eye to eye. Taapsee had shot for 25 days, and Jacqueline, 15, in London. As per their request, their schedules were chalked out in such a way that they didn’t overlap. But, Taapsee did bump into Jacqueline when she returned for two days of patch work.” “Varun shares a great rapport with both and wouldn’t want to meddle in their matters. they have never had a tiff but the dislike was evident,” added the source. (ALSO READ: SHOCKING! David Dhawan smashes a bottle on Varun Dhawan’s head on the sets of Judwaa 2 – watch video)

As long as their individual scenes with Varun in the movie are concerned, there doesn’t really seem to be a problem. But what about the scenes that would require both Taapsee and Jacqueline? “The actresses have parallel tracks and the script demands that they work together only for few scenes in the climax, shooting for which will be completed over a day or two. In Films with ensemble casts, the actors often catch up on set whether they are shooting together or no. That clearly isn’t happening with these ladies,” said the source.

We contacted Taapsee for her views on this piece of information, but she was unavailable for comment.