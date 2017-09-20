Is this Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati? View pic

Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. Apart from Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Earlier today the title logo of the film was released. While the film looks absolutely regal going just by its logo, everyone is excited for the fact that, tomorrow is the day, film’s first look will be launched.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always promised opulence and never disappointed us with any of them. Be it Devdas or Bajirao Mastani, the grandeur he depicts on screen is simply out of this world and thus, Padmavati will be immensely liked, we are pretty certain of that.

But while we all were waiting with baited breathe for the first look of the film, a pic of Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet and many are claiming it to be her look from the film. Also read: Padmavati logo out! Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s film will be regal – view pic

You can check out the look below:

The first thing that you notice from her look is her unibrow. This unibrow will instantly remind you of Kajol, as she too sports the same.

While Deepika looks classy in the image, let us tell you, it’s not from Padmavati but from an endorsement for a jewelry brand. While we’ll know tomorrow what will be Deepika Padukone’s final look in the film, in the meanwhile feast your eyes on this very regal look. Also read: First look of Padmavati will be out tomorrow! Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s film

