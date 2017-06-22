Is this Fatima Sana Shaikh’s first look from Thugs of Hindostan? – View HQ pics from Malta

Lady luck seems to be shining brightly on Fatima Sana Shaikh all this while as she has managed to strike gold with two consecutive films with the one and only – Aamir Khan. After Dangal, Fatima has been roped in for another Aamir Khan starrer – Thugs of Hindostan and the entire team is currently in Malta shooting for the same. The actress took to Instagram to share some breathtakingly cool pictures from Malta and from what it looks like she is having a BLAST there! In these pictures, she is seen sporting long hair which is something similar to her look test picture which was out a month ago. So we are assuming that this is her final look for Thugs. Doesn’t she look gorgeous? Check out her pictures here. (ALSO READ: Aamir Khan steps out for a movie with his Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan – View Pic)

Such a hottie *whistles*

She has shared some awesome clicks taking her fans on a tour on the streets of Malta. The pictures are absolutely beautiful and would make you want to make Malta your next holiday destination. Check them out right below..

Amazing, isn’t it?

Recently we snapped Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport heading to Malta. The actress has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos which is why she has joined the cast a little late. Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most anticipated films of this year and it brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time ever so that’s just another reason to look forward to it. Initially there were rumours that the film will be based on the lines of Johnny Depp’s popular film Pirates of Caribbean. However, those rumours were soon put to rest when makers released an official statement regarding it not being the remake of the Hollywood flick. (ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif leaves for Malta to shoot Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan – view HQ pics)

Coming back to Fatima’s hot chic avatar, what’s your take on it? Tell us below….