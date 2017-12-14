Is this Salman Khan’s latest Being Human birthday collection?

You all might remember that Salman Khan had revealed Being Human jewellery on his last birthday. There were neck pieces, earrings, rings and bracelets ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 3,000. Now we already told you that the actor is not having a bash this year, but we think he has already found what he wants to launch on December 27. Salman had recently visited the sets of Dance India Dance wearing a white T-shirt which has his birth date printed on it. That made us wonder if this is what the actor is going to launch on his birthday this year.

We have already shared with you pictures from the sets of the show. You can clearly see ‘2712’ written across his chest with Being Human written in small fonts. It clearly is BH’s new line of clothing and guess it was kept keeping in mind the actor’s birthday which falls on the same day. But while we were noticing what’s written on his T-shirt, the man was having loads of fun. His camaraderie with Mithun Chakraborty is really interesting. These two actors have worked together and since then, shared a great rapport. You can see that from the pictures as well. Salman was in a really good mood and did some crazy dancing on stage. Check out all the pictures here…

When Salman Khan launched Being Human jewellery last year, he had said in a statement, “Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come.” Now, if this becomes his latest birthday collection, will you buy it?