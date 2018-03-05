Is this Shraddha Kapoor’s first look from Saaho?

Apart from 2.0, Saaho is easily one of the most anticipated films. Considering it will be Prabhas’ first film after blockbuster Baahubali, it is one of the most awaited films. The Telugu star will be seen in a whole new avatar. After playing a royal king, he will take on a badass avatar in this high octane actioner. He was almost unrecoganisable in the Saaho teaser that was launched before Baahubali 2 released. Another highlight of Saaho is his new pairing with Shraddha Kapoor. The actress will be making a grand debut in Telugu and Tamil cinema with Saaho. As per reports, she will also be pulling off some hardcore stunts and action sequences. While Prabhas‘ first look has been revealed, we have been looking forward to a glimpse of Shraddha’s look for the film. And looks like it’s here!

On a celebrity artist’s Instagram account, Shraddha’s look for Saaho has been unveiled. In a slick formal avatar, Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely badass! Her intimidating stare adds to the-prim-and-proper-look. If Prabhas’ look was mysterious, her’s is hardcore. We are loving it. It’s far from her chirpy avatar Lalita Nautiyal in Baati Gull Metre Chalu. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the official poster.

Currently the team is at Abu dhabi shooting for a gruelling action sequence. As per reports the team will put up there for a month and will shoot across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Romania. The film is being helmed by Sujeet. The movie will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi. As per earlier the movie was to release in Diwali but the film might be pushed to 2019.